Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 53 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.72. The company had a trading volume of 955,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,787. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.