Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,918,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $56.73 on Friday, hitting $1,430.76. 12,246,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,794,058. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,259.00 and a 200-day moving average of $833.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $846.94.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

