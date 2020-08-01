Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Davita by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Davita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 5,001.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

