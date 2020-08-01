Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,362,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

