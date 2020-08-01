Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $604,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $302.78. 3,913,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average is $283.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

