Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $729,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 4,088,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

