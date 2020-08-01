Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 470,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

