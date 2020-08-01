Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,256. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

