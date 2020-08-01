Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

