Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

