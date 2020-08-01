Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW remained flat at $$128.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,440. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

