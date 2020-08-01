Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

