Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 16,456 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,483. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

