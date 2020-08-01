Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 1,131,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

