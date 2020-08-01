Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

