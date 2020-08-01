Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

