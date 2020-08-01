Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Docusign comprises 3.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DOCU traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $217.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.