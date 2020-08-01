Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,776. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $277.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

