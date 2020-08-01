Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 135,443 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

