Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2,284.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fastly by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 132,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,514. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,960. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

