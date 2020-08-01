Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 813,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159,617 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,185 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

