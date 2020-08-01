salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,244.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,077 shares of company stock worth $123,680,637. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

