Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.95.

TSE:SSL traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.90. The company had a trading volume of 718,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,968. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.13.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Insiders sold a total of 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

