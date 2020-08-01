Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 172.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

