Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,114. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

