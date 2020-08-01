ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $16,485,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

