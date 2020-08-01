Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Boosted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

