Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SALT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 228,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SALT. TheStreet cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

