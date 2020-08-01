Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of STX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 7,368,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

