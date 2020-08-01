Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STX. Cfra decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $178,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

