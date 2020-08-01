Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

