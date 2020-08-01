Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continued to benefit from its diversification strategy. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Also, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the weakening momentum in the consumer market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Loop Capital raised their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

