Sentivate (SNTVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $121,735.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Sentivate has a market cap of $6.82 million and $121,735.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.68 or 0.04921320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00051862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029635 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,461,517,250 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.