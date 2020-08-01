Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 127,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 244,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.36. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.