Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,125. The company has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $3,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

