Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Rises By 31.4%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,821. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

