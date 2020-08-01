Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Decreases By 23.5%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $2,845,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 293,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NYSE AB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 320,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.