Short Interest in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Rises By 12.3%

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

