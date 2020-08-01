Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Decreases By 25.0%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BAP stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 352,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $221.20.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

