Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Grows By 47.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 897,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 802,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,778. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $17,478,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,577,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

