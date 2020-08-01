Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Increases By 44.9%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NWHM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 70,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,871. New Home has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.