Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 14.4%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 16,774,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,038. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,194,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 216,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

