Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 26,067 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,147 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 1.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 2,615,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $46.14.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.