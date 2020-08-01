Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,792,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,406. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

