Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

