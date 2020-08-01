Sicart Associates LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

GFI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

