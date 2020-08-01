Sicart Associates LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,305,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

