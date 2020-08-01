Sicart Associates LLC Buys Shares of 8,550 AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,291. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

