Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,104. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,573. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

