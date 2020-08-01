Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises about 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,077. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

